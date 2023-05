NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person was injured in a stabbing in Naples Wednesday night.

According to CCSO, the call came in around 9:06 p.m. They responded to the scene on U.S. 41 near Bayshore Drive.

The male victim was airlifted by MedFlight to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

CCSO also confirmed the suspect is in custody.