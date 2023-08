NAPLES, Fla. — The man accused of forcing himself on a teenage girl at a Naples bus stop has been arrested, police confirmed Thursday.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Kevin Castro-Salinas. He was arrested at his home in Collier County by the Naples Police Department and Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Castro-Salinas confirmed he was at the CAT bus stop location on the day of the incident, August 18.

He will booked and processed at the Naples Jail Center.