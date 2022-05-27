Sunshine Ace Hardware named one of the ‘Best Places to Work’ in SWFL

NAPLES, Fla. — Best Companies Group named family-owned and operated Sunshine Ace Hardware among the Best Places to Work in Southwest Florida.

To be named to this list, companies must meet a certain criteria after analysis of its practices, programs and benefits.

After that, Best Companies Group looks at surveys completed by employees about the company’s leadership, culture, development opportunities, pay and many other areas.

Sunshine Ace Hardware’s president, Michael Wynn, said that creating a supportive and collaborative environment is key for their family-operated business.

“Putting people over profit and living our core values has been a central focus of our company since its founding in 1958,” Wynn said.

The Naples-based company is one of Florida’s largest family-owned home improvement retailers.