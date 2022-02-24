Sunlight Home luncheon and fashion fundraiser

NAPLES, Fla. — A fashion show luncheon and silent auction fundraiser to support the work of the Sunlight Home and their long-term residence program for women and teens who are pregnant and parenting will take place on March 29.

There are said to be over 300 participants in the fashion show per year – which is what secures the donations for the Sunlight Home to continue their work.

The Sunlight Home is said to have helped pregnant women by showing them how to cook, clean, care for a baby and a home for almost 30 years now.

The fashion show fundraiser will be held at Naples Grande Beach Resort located at 475 Seagate Drive.

