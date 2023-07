NAPLES, Fla. — Sun-N-Fun Lagoon in Naples reopened Saturday for the first time this summer.

The water park closed after Hurricane Ian, then temporarily reopened during winter break.

The park will now be open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All attractions are open, including five water slides, the Dolphin Dive and Lap Pool and kids and toddlers sections.