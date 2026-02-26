State hearings begin as Collier teachers say salaries don’t match cost of living

NAPLES, Fla. — State-mandated hearings are now underway in Collier County after contract negotiations between the school district and the teachers union stalled over pay.

Senior Reporter Emily Young reports on the impasse hearings now underway and the financial struggles teachers say they’re facing:

State mandated hearing commences

Collier County Public Schools said the average teacher salary in the district is approximately $74,000 — well above the statewide average of about $54,000.

But union leaders argue that number does not reflect the high cost of living in Collier County.

As part of the impasse process required under Florida law, a special magistrate is now reviewing proposals from both sides and will ultimately make a recommendation.

The union’s vice president, who is also a high school teacher, said many educators are struggling financially despite the reported salary average.

According to the union, 61% of teachers in the district work a second job. Union leaders also claim some educators are living in motels or relying on food banks to get by.

“One of our staff members had to go donate plasma just to get gas money to drive to a food bank,” said Stephen Sullivan, a Collier County teacher and VP of the teacher's union. “That is a dire situation, so the district has to do more to help teachers get by.”

The district declined to comment ahead of the hearing. A spokesperson said officials do not want to make statements that could be taken out of context during the ongoing process.

Another hearing is scheduled for Friday.