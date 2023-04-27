State Attorney hosts event to honor victims of Crimes

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — State Attorney Amira Fox hosted an event to honor and remember victims of crimes in Naples.

The event was held in Barker Park in honor of National Crime Victim Right''s week.

Local law enforcement such as Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Naples Police Department (NPD), and Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) participated in this event in hopes of making victims feel heard and supported.

Organizers say the event was about four themes: elevate, engage, effect, and change.

Officials hoped the themes would help amplify the voices of survivors and create environments where they can be believed and supported.