Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

St. Matthew's to hold regular Monday distribution

St. Matthew's House logo
Courtesy of St. Matthew's House
St. Matthew's House logo
Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 13:49:36-04

NAPLES, Fla. — Leaders with the Harry Chapin Food Bank and St. Matthew's House say Monday's planned food distribution will carry on as scheduled.

As Tropical Storm Ian threatens to inundate the state with strong winds and heavy rains this week, the organization is monitoring conditions on a daily basis.

Monday's distribution at St. Elizabeth Seton Church (5225 Golden Gate Parkway) will continue as scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Representatives from the group say about $100 worth of non-perishable food items will be given to each family.

Tuesday's distribution at Naples Alliance Church is currently still on the schedule, but that could change if conditions deteriorate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month