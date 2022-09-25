St. Matthew's to hold regular Monday distribution

NAPLES, Fla. — Leaders with the Harry Chapin Food Bank and St. Matthew's House say Monday's planned food distribution will carry on as scheduled.

As Tropical Storm Ian threatens to inundate the state with strong winds and heavy rains this week, the organization is monitoring conditions on a daily basis.

Monday's distribution at St. Elizabeth Seton Church (5225 Golden Gate Parkway) will continue as scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Representatives from the group say about $100 worth of non-perishable food items will be given to each family.

Tuesday's distribution at Naples Alliance Church is currently still on the schedule, but that could change if conditions deteriorate.