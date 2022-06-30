St. Matthews House working to provide families with baby formula amid shortage

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Matthews House says it's been taking calls since May from parents looking for formulas as the shortage continues.

The organization reached out to its partners at the Midwest Food Bank and was able to receive a generous donation.

“It’s been really hard, for a lot of people I know and myself included.” Elaina Gianello, Resident said.

Gianello says the challenge of finding the formula is not easy.

“I’ve had people on the other coast looking for formulas for me,” Gianello said. “I've gone to 3 stores before I found the formula.”

As The St. Matthew's House holds a food distribution at Lely Elementary School, families will receive formula to help during the shortage.

“My baby happens to be on one of the ones that the powder got recalled, so it's just the pre-made and sometimes that's not easy.” Gianello said.

Community members like Aaron Dyke say they struggle to find baby formula has become a nightmare, but with the help from The St. Matthews house, it relieves a little stress.

“It’s great to be able to have a place like St. Matthew's house coming out and supporting the community,” Dyke said.

St. Matthew’s House encourages community members to stay in touch. When they receive what you need, they’ll let you know.

“We're blessed to be able to provide all of these things for parents,” Lorna McLain Distribution Coordinator said.

