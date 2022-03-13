St. Matthew's House shelters

NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is opening its two homeless shelters tonight for people who are in need of a place to stay and looking to get out of the cold.

The shelters will open at 8 PM and are located at Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South in Naples and the Immokalee Friendship House located at 602 W Main Street in Naples.

There is said to be space for those who need it along with blankets, snacks, and coffee.

St. Matthews is in need of pillow donations to ensure everyone is kept warm during temperature drops. Donations can be brought to shelters or thrift stores.

