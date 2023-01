COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — St. Matthew's House is opening three new single-family homes in Justin's Village tomorrow, Jan. 25, at 5:00 p.m. Justin's Village, now has 11 homes that are occupied by graduates of Justin's Place addiction recovery program.

Due to the difficulty of affordable housing recent program graduates and alumni only pay $650 a month for their own room. St. Matthew's plans to build 28 more apartments in the future.