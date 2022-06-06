St. Matthews House helping fight food insecurities, amid inflation

NAPLES, Fla. — From inflation to the cost of living, many families struggle to keep food on their tables.

Community groups like The St. Matthews House are fighting to help those families overcome food insecurities.

The community group has served more than 22,000 Families and provided over 350,000 pounds of food in May.

Fox 4 spoke with the Director of the Food Assistance Program Lorna McLain about the need for more assistance to balance the high demand.

"We’re looking for contribution, whether that's through donations or in-kind donations," McLain said. "We're looking for volunteers always to come in and help serve. The need is high, that means the demand is high, that means more manpower is needed."

If you are looking to donate, volunteer, or get more information on the food distributions, click here.

