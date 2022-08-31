St. Matthew's House Grand Reopening Sale at Naples Thrift Store

NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is hosting a Grand Reopening Sale at it’s Naples thrift store tomorrow.

St. Matthew’s original thrift store location recently underwent an extensive renovation and will officially reopen tomorrow. To celebrate, the store is holding a sale on its clothing items.

All clothing is priced at just $2.95 a piece, and the first 25 people in line will receive a $25 gift card. Loyalty members will also receive ten times the points on their purchases.

The thrift store is located at 1115 Airport Pulling Road and opens at 9 a.m. tomorrow.