St. Matthew's Food distribution on February 22

NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House, the Midwest and the Harry Chapin Food Banks fed 827 families today after two food distributions and they will hold another food distribution on Tuesday February, 22.

The location for the food distribution, on Tuesday, will be at the Fairway Bible Church located at 3855 The Lord's Way 34114 from 1-2 PM.

The food distribution on Thursday will be held at the Iglesia Peublo de Dios church located at 4400 Tamiami Trail East Naples 34112 from 10 AM- 2 PM.

First Haitian Baptist Church located at 14600 Tamiami Trail East Naples 34114 will hold the last food distribution of the week, according to the schedule, from 11 AM - 2 PM.