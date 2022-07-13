Spider-Man 'swings by' NCH to pay it forward

NAPLES, Fla. — Everyone's favorite webslinger made a visit to NCH North Naples Hospital on Tuesday to put smiles on pediatric children's faces.

Spider-Man 'swung by' the hospital, visiting several kids' rooms, posing for photos, and chatting with the children.

"Seeing Spider-Man is something nobody else gets to do," he said in-between visits. "I love sharing that gift."

NCH got special permission from the masked hero to reveal his secret identity ... he's actually 15-year-old Jonathan, a former patient at the hospital who said he respects the work done by the staff, who he considers hometown heroes.

"They're saving lives every day," Jonathan said. "I couldn't ask for better heroes to watch over our community."

Spidey's mom was close-by as well, NCH said, to make sure all his good deeds were done in time to come home for dinner.