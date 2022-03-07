Solidarity meeting in support of Ukraine March 9

NAPLES, Fla. — Chabad Naples Jewish Community Center is hosting a solidarity meeting to help raise money to support the people of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 PM.

“So many have asked how we can support the people of Ukraine. Our goal is to raise $25,000 to protect our brothers and sisters and all peace-loving people in Ukraine. All funds raised will go to support the effort to provide food, blankets and help families to escape." Rabbi Fishel.

For those interested in attending the meeting it will be held at Chabad Naples Community Center located at 1789 Mandarin Road.

Leaders who are said to be on the ground helping, will be attending via zoom.