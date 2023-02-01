"Single and ready to Mingle," introduce adoptable pets to Southwest Florida

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Humane Society has launched an adoption campaign through the month the February and is highlighting sheltered animals whose ideal home is a single-pet household.

NAPLES HUMANE SOCIETY

“Single and Ready to Mingle,” is a month-long effort to introduce animal lovers in Collier County and southwest Florida to more than 20 dogs and cats who are in need of a loving home.

Throughout the month potential adopters can meet these sheltered animals by visiting the adoption center to meet them in person.