"Single and ready to Mingle," introduce adoptable pets to Southwest Florida

Humane Society Naples
Posted at 4:14 PM, Feb 01, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Humane Society has launched an adoption campaign through the month the February and is highlighting sheltered animals whose ideal home is a single-pet household.

“Single and Ready to Mingle,” is a month-long effort to introduce animal lovers in Collier County and southwest Florida to more than 20 dogs and cats who are in need of a loving home.

Throughout the month potential adopters can meet these sheltered animals by visiting the adoption center to meet them in person.

