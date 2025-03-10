Should it close? Collier County considers study to shut down Everglades City airport

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. — Collier County commissioners are considering a proposal this week that could ultimately lead to the closure of Everglades Airpark, one of three regional airports in the county.

The commission is expected to vote March 11 on whether to approve a feasibility study for the potential closure. The study would assess whether shutting down the airport, which has operated at a financial loss, is in the county’s best interest.

According to county officials, the Everglades City airport is expensive to maintain, lacks room for expansion, and has outdated hangars. On top of that, leftover damage from Hurricane Ian is still not repaired and could cost $1.2 million to fix.

But some residents and aviation professionals say closing the airport would be a mistake.

“Well, first of all, Collier County has three airports — Marco Island Executive, Immokalee, and Everglades City. They should be treated as a threesome, not individual airports,” said Kevin J. Dohm, a former airline captain with 25 years of experience.

Dohm argues that even if one airport is operating at a loss, the others would help even it out.

“So if one airport is not doing so well one year, the other two should be able to make up the difference financially,” he said. “We need all three due to the weather we have in this part of the country — where there are hurricanes and storms."

Dohm explained that local airports closing in smaller communities is a growing trend across the country.

"Right now we're in a fire season. We have the Everglades drying out," Dom asked. "Do we want to become another Los Angeles?"

Residents also raised concerns about emergency access. Locals say the airpark is vital for quickly transporting injured individuals to the hospital — especially in a region with limited medical infrastructure.

“Absolutely, it’s a good place to take care of the injured and get 'em to a hospital,” said Claude Verschueren, a part time resident. “And it’s the quickest they can get 'em there, so I think it’s a good thing."

Data from the county shows the airport averaged fewer than 10 operations per day in 2023. Officials believe the other two regional airports could absorb that traffic if Everglades Airpark were to close.

But Dohm warns that eliminating the facility could reduce emergency options for pilots in distress.

“It’s a great emergency airport for aircraft transitioning from the Florida Keys back to the mainland,” he said. “If something were to happen, they have a quick place to turn around."

If approved, the study could be the first step toward a permanent closure.