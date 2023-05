NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office, along with other local employers, participated in the CareerSource Southwest Florida-Naples Center Job Fair Wednesday.

CCSO was at the free event, meeting with residents to share available career opportunities.

Nearly a dozen employers were at the event, including Goodwill, City of Naples, Hyatt Regency at Coconut Point and Oakes Farms.

Organizers said their goal is to help people find jobs and called today's event a success.