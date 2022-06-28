Sheriff Rambosk asks Collier leaders to fast track budget increases

NAPLES, Fla. — Though the original plan was to raise Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ pay by October 1, Sheriff Kevin Rambosk asked for the increases to start as soon as possible.

Sheriff Rambosk emphasized that this is necessary because of the rising costs of living in Collier County.

“This economic crisis makes it imperative that we act now to hire and retain the most knowledgeable, skilled and experienced law enforcement professionals and that they have the ability to live in the community they so bravely serve,” Sheriff Rambosk said.

To advocate for the pay raise, Sheriff Rambosk reminded the crime rate in 2021 was the lowest it’s ever been since they started recording rates back in 1971. According to Sheriff Rambosk, crime rate was down 27.6% from 2020.

The Collier County Board of Commissioners approved the budget amendment Tuesday morning.