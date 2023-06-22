Watch Now
Seven men across Florida and Georgia arrested for paying for prostitution

Collier County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 22, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office has arrested seven men who solicited prostitution.

CCSO conducted an undercover operation where they found seven men, across Florida and Georgia who paid for what they believed was a prostitute.

The men were identified as Anthony Darell Abram, Dennis Badelita, Jason Anthony Maldonado, Carlos Bismarck Morales, David Nal, Victor Alfonso Valverde, and Bryan Vera-Alvarado.

According to CCSO the men arrived at a predetermined location and handed over their money.

They were then arrested and taken to the Naples Jail Center.

