Service outage in Everglades City

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. — Everglades City has been without internet and cell service since Friday.

Residents were not notified of the outage beforehand.

The city’s Utilities Director confirmed the outage and said construction on a cell tower on State Road 29 and State Road 41 could have caused the outage, however, this is not confirmed.

The Utilities Director said there is no estimation for when service will return to the city.

