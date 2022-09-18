Watch Now
Service outage in Everglades City

Posted at 2:05 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 15:00:56-04

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. — Everglades City has been without internet and cell service since Friday.

Residents were not notified of the outage beforehand.

The city’s Utilities Director confirmed the outage and said construction on a cell tower on State Road 29 and State Road 41 could have caused the outage, however, this is not confirmed.

The Utilities Director said there is no estimation for when service will return to the city.

Fox 4 is working to get more information and will continue to update this story.

