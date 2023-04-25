Senator Rick Scott makes school safety announcement in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers and local elected officials plan to make a major announcement in Collier County on Tuesday about new legislation to create safer schools.

Senator Rick Scott will be joined by parents of those tragically lost during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland back on February 14, 2018.

Nikolas Cruzopened fire on students and staff and killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

