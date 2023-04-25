Senator Rick Scott makes school safety announcement in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers and local elected officials plan to make a major announcement in Collier County on Tuesday about new legislation to create safer schools.
Senator Rick Scott will be joined by parents of those tragically lost during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland back on February 14, 2018.
Nikolas Cruzopened fire on students and staff and killed 17 people and injured 17 others.
The following are scheduled to be in attendance.
- Senator Rick Scott
- Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, Collier County Sheriff
- Captain Jose Carrillo, Collier County Sheriff’s Office
- Commander Jamie Cunningham, Collier County Sheriff’s Office Real-Time Operations Center
- First Sergeant Mike Butcher, Collier County Sheriff’s Office
- Tom & Gena Hoyer, Stand With Parkland
- Bridget Ziegler, School Board Member, Sarasota County
- Ryan Petty, Co-Founder of WalkUp Foundation
