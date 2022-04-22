Search continues for missing emu in Golden Gate Estates

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The search continues for Merlin the emu who went missing from his Golden Gate Estates home seven days ago.

The missing emu is well-known in its neighborhood near 68th and 70th Avenue NE.

Owner Marcela Zurita says, “He’s very friendly, he loves to be petted, he’s not interested in going into the brush or woods. He is more interested in interacting with people and knowing what they are up to.”

Merlin never wanders too far but this time she needs help tracking the big bird down.

If you see Merlin or have any information call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.