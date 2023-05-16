Sea turtle nests apparently run over by construction vehicles on Marco Island

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Audubon Western Everglades (AWE) organization released photos of what appear to be sea turtle nests run over by construction vehicles on Tigertail Lagoon at Sand Dollar Island.

According to AWE, a sea turtle nest was run over twice by construction vehicles, despite caution tape being up in the area after the first incident.

A sand slurry renourishment pipe was also seen on the beach, which should have been removed at the start of sea turtle nesting season on May 1.

At least one sea turtle was caught by the pipe, which stopping her from getting back to the water. AWE said someone was able to assist the turtle and lift her over the pipe.

AWE also said the contractor responsible for these incidents appeared to have spilled oil on the beach and not cleaned it up.

County beach monitors have counted at least 20 “false crawls” — where a sea turtle is unable to reach a nest to lay eggs — since May 1. They also counted at least two dead sea turtles.