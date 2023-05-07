OCHOPEE, FL — The Sandy Fire continues to grow as crews work to increase containment. As of 10:41 p.m. (5/6), the fire reached 8,398 acres and containment remains at 0%.

Late last night crews conducted suppression burn out operations around structures on the northern perimeter of the fire. A decrease in fire behavior has allowed firefighters to hold and improve control lines created over the last several days on the north half of the fire.

Crews will continue to hold and improve control lines in the north, slowly working the southern half of the fire using direct and indirect attack methods.

As the fire continues to move to the south, smoke impacts become more likely on US 41, especially overnight. Travelers should continue to use caution in the area.