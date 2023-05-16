Road rage leads to physical altercation, shots fired in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police arrested two men Monday night after a road rage incident led to a physical altercation, with one suspect pulling out a pistol.

NPD responded to the call around 7:04 p.m. Monday.

According to the report, the driver of a Mercedez Benz and a Honda truck were involved in a verbal altercation near Pine Ridge Road near U.S. 41 North. Both vehicles proceeded to pull onto Myrtle Terrace at the intersection of U.S. 41.

The driver of the Honda truck got out of his vehicle and confronted the female driver of the Mercedez, then punched her in the nose.

The driver of the Honda then got back into his vehicle and intentionally crashed into the Mercedez.

The passenger of the Mercedez, later identified as Haquilla Timeon Watson, then armed himself with a pistol and ran after the Honda as it fled down Myrtle Terrace. According to NPD, Watson fired two shots at the truck.

Detectives arrested Watson, 23, and charged him with Shooting a Deadly Missile into an Occupied Vehicle.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 44-year-old Amaziah Garland Nelson, who was out on bail from a November 2022 charge. He was arrested Tuesday, May 16, and is now charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Simple Battery.