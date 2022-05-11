Resilience and sustainability coming to Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — On May 11th, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis announced an award of grants that totaled nearly $20 million for the Resilient Florida Program Planning Grants – which have just been approved for a portion of those funds to go to helping the city of Naples ecosystem.

The city requested grant funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) for the climate Adaption and Mitigation Program and the city has received 100% of the $387,255 funds.

Back in June of 2020, Naples completed a Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment to help assess operations at risk. This assessment looked at the timing and extent of the city’s: exposure to sea-level rise, coastal storms, precipitation, and extreme heat, to describe the city’s asset's vulnerability (sensitivity to hazards and capacity to adapt) to each climate hazard, identifying potential consequences of hazard impacts on the city's ecosystems, infrastructure, economy, and how it the hazard impacts affects people in the are.

The grant funding that has been approved is said to go to supplementing the 2020 Vulnerability Assessment plan. It will help with changing the city’s climate conditions and achieve urban resilience through the coming century.

The goal outcome of this Adaptation Plan is to have the city of Naples be a role model city of urban resilience throughout Southwest Florida.

For more information on the 2020 Vulnerability Assessment, you can find it on the main website here.

