Report of missing swimmer prompts search in Marco Island

After several hours of searching no one was located
Posted at 6:27 AM, Mar 30, 2023
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marine assets from Marco Island Fire Rescue, Greater Naples Fire Rescue, Marco Island Police Department, and Collier County Sheriff's Office searched for a missing swimmer.

A 911 call was made around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the person said they saw a swimmer in the water on the beach near the Marriot Crystal Shores at 600 S. Collier Boulevard.

Officials say they spent approximately 3 hours in the water and did not locate anyone in distress.

No missing person has been reported other than witnesses observing a swimmer who they then lost visual contact with prompting the search.

The incident remains under investigation and if credible information is received the search will resume.

