COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The West Winterberry Bridge will be closed due to repairs being done on the bridge.

The repairs will begin at 7 a.m. on March 15 and will continue until March 18 at 5 p.m.

Residents are being instructed to use San Marco Road as an alternative route.

Delays should be anticipated when traveling through the area. Boat traffic under the bridge will be limited to one span under the bridge.

The boat restrictions will begin on Tuesday, March 14th at 7:00 a.m