Red tide bloom prompts alert for Marco Island Beach area

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County issued a Health Alert on Tuesday after the presence of a red tide bloom was detected near South Marco Beach and Marco Island Beach.

Red tide blooms have risen in number in the past two weeks, with health alerts issued up and down the Southwest Florida coast.

FDOH officials say the public should exercise caution in and around the affected areas.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

