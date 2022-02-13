Reckless driver charged with DUI in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County Sheriff law enforcement deputy responded to the scene of a reckless vehicle located near Santa Barbara Boulevard and Davis Boulevard on February 12.

While the Deputy was driving to the scene, the deputy was told that it was a white pick-up truck driving with a Florida license plate DZNU78 according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Report and that the driver of the vehicle was possibly driving under the influence.

After arriving at the scene the deputy witnessed that the driver was unable to maintain lanes without swerving so the deputy initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of the location.

According to the report the deputy turned on the emergency lights and the driver did not stop immediately.

The driver eventually stopped and the deputy got the license of the driver who was identified as Paules Alcenord, 34.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, there appeared to be an open beer bottle in the center console. The deputy also noted in the report that there was a strong odor of alcohol as the driver struggled to roll down the window, his eyes were said to be bloodshot and watery along with a slurred speech.

The deputy asked Paules to exit the vehicle so a DUI investigation could begin.

Paules failed the deputy’s Field Sobriety Exercise multiple times and was put under arrest for Driving under the influence and sent to Naples Jail Center.

Paules failed his breath test.

The vehicle was was towed.