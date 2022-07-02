Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Rare ghost orchid found at Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Super Ghost Orchid in bloom.jpg
RJ Wiley/Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary
Photo of &quot;Super&quot; Ghost Orchid in Corkscrew Swamp in September, 2018.
Super Ghost Orchid in bloom.jpg
Posted at 8:02 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 20:02:44-04

An employee at the Audubon Florida and Corkscrew Swamp sanctuary in Collier County found something incredible while they were working.

It’s called a ghost orchid because it doesn’t have any flowers until it suddenly blooms - which it did this week.

Sally Stein, the director of public programs for Audubon Florida Blue, explained that this is a rare flower.

“We only have about a thousand of them in Florida,” Stein said. “Half that are mature enough to bloom. They’re hard to see.”

If you want to see the ghost orchid, you can head out to the sanctuary and rent some binoculars. The whole walking tour of the sanctuary is about three-fourths of a mile.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4