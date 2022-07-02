Rare ghost orchid found at Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

An employee at the Audubon Florida and Corkscrew Swamp sanctuary in Collier County found something incredible while they were working.

It’s called a ghost orchid because it doesn’t have any flowers until it suddenly blooms - which it did this week.

Sally Stein, the director of public programs for Audubon Florida Blue, explained that this is a rare flower.

“We only have about a thousand of them in Florida,” Stein said. “Half that are mature enough to bloom. They’re hard to see.”

If you want to see the ghost orchid, you can head out to the sanctuary and rent some binoculars. The whole walking tour of the sanctuary is about three-fourths of a mile.