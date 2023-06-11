Public invited to Collier County storm feasibility study meetings

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The public is invited to attend upcoming public information meetings for the Collier County Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study.
The study aims to identify and evaluate measures created to manage the risk of coastal storm surge flooding to residents, industries, businesses and infrastructure in Collier County. As hurricane season is upon us, officials hope the study will recommend solutions to not only manage storm risk, but build resilience in the area.
The county is working with The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the study.
Residents are invited to the following meetings:
- Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. in the first floor Community Room at Marco Island Police Building, 51 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, Florida 34145. Doors open at 4 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast locally on Comcast channel 98 and Summit Broadband (formerly Marco Island Cable) channel 98. The meeting will also be broadcast live at Marco Island TV Online
- Meeting 2: Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the large conference room at the South Regional Library, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, Florida, 34113. Doors open at 9 a.m.
- Meeting 3: Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Naples Regional Library, 650 Central Ave, Naples, Florida, 34102. Doors open at 4 p.m.