Public invited to Collier County storm feasibility study meetings

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The public is invited to attend upcoming public information meetings for the Collier County Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study.

The study aims to identify and evaluate measures created to manage the risk of coastal storm surge flooding to residents, industries, businesses and infrastructure in Collier County. As hurricane season is upon us, officials hope the study will recommend solutions to not only manage storm risk, but build resilience in the area.

The county is working with The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the study.

Residents are invited to the following meetings:

