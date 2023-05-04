Progress in Collier County emergency beach berm project

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — It's a slow and steady process getting emergency sand berms in place after Hurricane Ian. But in Collier County, progress is being made.

FEMA guidelines say these berms must be in place before hurricane season starts on June 1 because they help limit damage from storm surge and flooding.

Some beach goers admit it's not the most aesthetically pleasing process, but they know it's necessary.

"I'd like to see it when it's done," said one visitor. "But ultimately if it's good for the environment and the beach, ya know, it's worth it."

Collier County said about 400 thousand tons of sand will likely be used for the project. The sand will be provided from mines in Immokalee and Moore Haven.