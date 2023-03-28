An 11-year-old boy arrested for chasing two victims with a knife

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples Police officer responded to a mysterious call on Monday evening.

According to Naples Police, when the officer arrived they saw three juveniles outside.

The officer asked the three kids if they had called 911 or knew of anyone in need of assistance.

The three children stated the call was made by an 11-year-old boy.

The officer was told by two victims who stated the boy had pulled out a pocket knife and threatened them both if they didn’t let him use their electric bikes.

They also told police earlier that day both victims had an encounter with the suspect when he brushed the knife against one victim's arm.

Police say the victims reported the suspect then chased the second victim around with the same knife and poked her in the back with it.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., the suspect returned to the victim's residence displaying the same knife from earlier, and made verbally threatening statements to the victims. They say he told them to let him in or he would “kill them.”

They told the officer they refused and he slashed the rear door screen with the knife.

They say he then “The suspect then came around to the front door and knocked on it. The victims believed the knocking was from their friend, leading one victim to partially open the door. The 11-year-old then jammed his foot in the door and began threatening the victims again and demanding entry into their residence. The suspect forced his way in, and the victims retreated to a bedroom, where they locked the door to protect themselves. The suspect used the same knife to pry the door open and gain entry into the bedroom. The suspect brandished the knife at both victims. One victim attempted to intervene, at which point the suspect held the knife to their throat, and once again threatened to kill her.”

Police say the other victim was able to get the suspect outside the home. They say he then threatened both victims if they called 911 and he called instead to scare them which led police to the home.

Detectives say when they questioned the 11-year-old suspect at his home he admitted to all of it.

Police arrested the boy and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He was taken to the Naples Jail Center and turned over to Collier County Sheriff’s Office.