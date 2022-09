NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies have made an arrest after they were searching for a man who reportedly ran from a domestic dispute Thursday night.

According to CCSO, they received a call about a possible domestic situation at Everglades Blvd. and 43rd Ave. NE.

When CCSO arrived at the location, the man reportedly ran into the woods and deputies began their search.

CCSO deputies found him a few hours later and made the arrest just after 10 p.m.