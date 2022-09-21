Police arrest a man who broke into and stole from a victim's car

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a burglary from last month.

Joshua Hachtmeyer was caught on a home security camera breaking into a Ford pickup truck and stealing a $130 cooler. After reviewing the video, two deputies recognized Hachtmeyer from previous encounters.

Detectives found that Hachtmeyer had listed the cooler for sale on his social media. They located the suspect at his Golden Gate Estates home on Tuesday.

Hachtmeyer is now in the Collier County jail and faces burglary and theft charges.