NAPLES, Fla. — The Minto U.S. Open Pickleball Championship is happening at East Naples Community park, now through April 22.

Saturday, the event got started with a Party in the Park, featuring live music, food and practice courts open for play. Guests also had a chance to attend a Pro Clinic.

The championship officially begins Sunday with singles events.

