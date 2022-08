NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies responded to a road rage incident that led to a shooting near the intersection of Radio and Livingston Rd in Naples.

According to CCSO, one man was shot and sent to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and the suspect fled the scene.

The intersection was briefly closed down and has now been reopened.

CCSO says they do not currently have an update on the man's injuries.