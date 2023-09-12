People walk the runway at the Naples Airport in search of debris that could cause safety concerns

Every day Naples Airport searches the runway, taxiway, and ramps for debris that can cause a problem for planes to take flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires that airports conduct Foreign Object Debris searches.

Twice a year, the Naples Airport invites people from the community to help staff as another set of eyes searching for debris or other items.

“Well not everybody gets an opportunity to do that and be up close and personal to the runway and actually see what’s going on,” Neetu Jagasia said.

She works at the airport and looks forward to the semi-annual searches.

She added, “Something as tiny as a screw can cause significant damage to the plane.”

In the past, the Naples Airport has found restaurant menus, iPads, garment bags, and children's toys.

Around thirty people including, airport staff helped with the search. Even though today’s inspection only turned up nuts and bolts, it still helped the airport.

Naples Airport staff said, that at the end of the year, they plan to decorate a Christmas tree with the items they find.