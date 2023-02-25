Pedestrian killed in Collier County crash Friday night

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash Friday night in Collier County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Ford Escape was traveling north on U.S. 41, towards Dixie Road, around 10:32 p.m.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 41.

The front of the Ford collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. Positive identification of the victim is pending, FHP said.

The driver, a 71-year-old Michigan man, was not injured.