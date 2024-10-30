PAY BUMP: Collier County teacher raises start Friday

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Public Schools says teachers will receive more money in their paychecks - starting this week.

The new starting salary for CCPS teachers is $57,000.

The increase comes after five months of negotiations.

The additional pay is a result of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Collier County Education Association and the District School Board of Collier County - providing an increase for all teachers on both the performance and grandfathered salary schedules.

CCPS says the teacher salary increases for the 2024 - 2025 school year add up to $24 million, and total more than $50 million in the last two years.

Additionally, the school board also approved the following:

$3,000 added to the base salaries for all employees in the CCEA Bargaining Unit ( all teachers and other positions specified in the contract) regardless of Salary Schedule

teachers and other positions specified in the contract) regardless of Salary Schedule Plus, a step increase for Grandfathered Salary Schedule members ($1,320 Bachelor’s Degree; $1,500 Master’s Degree)

Plus, a one-time $2,000 supplement for Highly Effective Grandfathered Salary Schedule members

Plus, three (3) incremental steps for all Effective Performance Salary Schedule teachers for a total of $1,320

Plus, seven (7) incremental steps for all Highly Effective Performance Salary Schedule teachers for a total of $3,080

"The salary increases have an effective date of July 1, 2024. Eligible instructional employees will receive salary increases and retroactive pay on the November 1, 2024, paycheck. Additionally, the District also dedicated funding saved by reallocating a percentage of the CCPS Strategic Reserve for an incentive payment for all employees in the CCEA Unit. Eligible CCEA instructional employees will receive a one-time supplement of $1,000 on November 15, 2024." - Collier County Public Schools