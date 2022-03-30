Patrol cruiser, SUV collide at Immokalee intersection

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A Collier County patrol cruiser was involved in an early-morning crash Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol says the collision happened about 1:30 a.m. on Lake Trafford Rd. near the State Rd. 29 intersection.

Investigators say the patrol car was traveling south on SR 29 and entered the intersection at the same time as a sport utility vehicle.

The deputy and the driver of the SUV were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

