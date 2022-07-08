Passenger dies in hospital almost 2 weeks after car accident

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman died in the hospital almost two weeks after a two-vehicle crash in Collier County.

Back on June 26, a car going north on State Road 29 ran into the back, right side of another car.

The car overturned as a result of the collision and stopped on Oil Well Road.

The 68-year-old passenger was ejected from the car and taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center with serious injuries that eventually led up to her death on July 7.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating this crash.