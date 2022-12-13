Watch Now
Parts of Airport Pulling Road closed due to collision

Posted at 8:06 PM, Dec 12, 2022
According to a tweet form Collier County Sheriff's Office, all northbound lanes on Airport Pulling Road, south of the intersection with Pine Ridge road, due to a three-way collision.

No update on the cause, injuries, or fatalities but they will be updated as we get more information.

