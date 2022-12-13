Parts of Airport Pulling Road closed due to collision

According to a tweet form Collier County Sheriff's Office, all northbound lanes on Airport Pulling Road, south of the intersection with Pine Ridge road, due to a three-way collision.

All of northbound Airport-Pulling Road is closed just south of the intersection with Pine Ridge. The closure is due to a three-vehicle crash. Please use caution and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/VLylv2aNSR — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) December 13, 2022

No update on the cause, injuries, or fatalities but they will be updated as we get more information.