Palmetto Ridge High school student facing a criminal charge for violent threats

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A student at Palmetto Ridge High school was charged after Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigated a reportedly concerning message on social media.

According to the CCSO, the 16-year-old male student was charged with making a written or electronic threat to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting Wednesday. CCSO says this is a second-degree felony.

The student is no longer in school and is reportedly working with mental health counselors and other resources.

CCSO says that the safety of the school is the top priority and that if you see something to not spread it and report it. Call 911 or the CCSO non-emergency number at 239-252-9300 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477.