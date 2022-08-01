Pair of stolen Naples vehicles located in Broward County

NAPLES, Fla. — Investigators say a pair of weekend vehicle thefts in the City of Naples led investigators to Broward County.

Police were called to a home on Chesapeake Ave. the morning of July 30, where a man said his car had been stolen.

The owner confirmed he had left the vehicle unlocked overnight and still had the keys.

Detectives were able to trace the vehicle thanks to a pre-installed tracking device, leading investigators to Lauderhill, where an officer there confirmed the car had been located.

The Lauderhill officer also reported another vehicle found at the same location belonged to another Naples resident and was believed stolen.

Officers tried contacting the second vehicle's owner but learned from relatives he is in Hawaii on vacation.

No arrests have been announced in connection with either case.