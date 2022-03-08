Watch
Pair charged with grand theft, found driving stolen Calif. vehicle

WFTX
Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 08, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies arrested two people Monday after they were allegedly found in possession of a loaded gun and a car reported stolen out of California.

Paige Olson and Clofunn Bulson-Bratton, both 21, are charged with grand theft auto.

According to a social media report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies located the gray 2021 Chrysler 300 parked outside a grocery store in Golden Gate Estates around 7 p.m.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Anaheim, Calif.

Olson was in the front passenger seat; two young children were in the back seat. Bulson-Bratton was leaving the store and ran away upon seeing deputies, but was quickly caught.

Deputies found a loaded firearm wedged in between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Bulson-Bratton, who did not list an address on arrest reports, was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a fraudulent ID.

Investigators say Bulson-Bratton initially used a fake Illinois driver’s license to identify himself. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Minnesota for possession of a prohibited weapon. He was arrested on the warrant.

The two children were turned over to the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

