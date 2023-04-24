Operation Medicine Cabinet offers safe disposal of prescription drugs

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) is coordinating with Drug-free Collier to offer an "Operation Medicine Cabinet."

The cabinet will serve as a resource for the safe disposal of prescription drugs.

The disposal of prescription drugs can reduce harmful contaminants from damaging the environment and can protect the community by ensuring prescriptions do not end up in the wrong hands.

The MIPD is available as a drop-off location Monday- Friday from 8:00 am-5:00 pm.

Acceptable items are as follows:

